Mary L. Kilton, 80, of Van Wert, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

Mary was born January 23, 1939, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leona (Kuhn) and Lawrence Michels, who both preceded her in death. On September 3, 1960, she married Wayne Kilton, and they have been happily married for 58 years.

Survivors include her husband, Wayne; a brother, Mick (Eileen) Michels; two sisters, Julie Allen and Donna (Lyle) Keske; her son and daughter, Larry (Kris) Kilton and Laura (Brad) Etter; and seven grandchildren, Katie (Brian) Beery, Nick, Michael, and Allie Etter, Brett (Abby), Brittni, and Brock Kilton.

A brother-in-law, Dick Allen, also preceded her in death.

Mary had a variety of jobs throughout her lifetime, some of which included being a teen mentor at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert, an aide at Starr Commonwealth in Van Wert, a dental assistant to Dr. Weistein in Sheboygan, and a secretary for Badger Freightway in Sheboygan. She was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and Trinity Friends Church, where she loved serving at the food pantry every Tuesday. Mary was a 1957 graduate of North High School in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Mary was a caring, compassionate, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her strength, courage, faith, and love remain with us always and forever. Mary never knew a stranger and was quick to help whenever someone was in need. Her passion was for kids; she loved attending her grandkids’ sporting events and visiting her daughter’s class on a monthly basis and spoiling the students with special treats. She always put others above herself, and had the gift of making people feel important.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Trinity Friends Church, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. There will be a luncheon immediately following services Saturday at the church.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Friends Church.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church Food Pantry.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.