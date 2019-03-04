D-IV district preview: Knights vs. DSJ

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Crestview and Delphos St. John’s reached Tuesday’s Division IV district semifinal game at Elida in different ways.

The No. 1 seed Knights (22-1) cruised past Temple Christian 57-22 in Friday night’s upper bracket sectional championship game at Van Wert High School, then the No. 5 seed Blue Jays (16-7) used a last second three pointer by Brady Parrish to defeat Lima Central Catholic 30-29 in the lower bracket sectional title game.

Crestview’s Drew Kline puts up a shot against Delphos St. John’s during the first matchup between the two teams. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Crestview and Delphos St. John’s aren’t strangers to each other. The two teams met on December 28, with the Knights posting a 61-49 win, a game that Blue Jays head coach Aaron Elwer recalls well.

“I remember the physicality Crestview played with on the defensive end,” Elwer said. “As the game wore on they made it difficult for us to get good looks.”

Meanwhile, Crestview head coach Jeremy Best knows the Blue Jays won’t back down from anyone.

“They are well coached, with each player understanding their role and how they can help their team,” Best explained. “They are battle tested with their MAC schedule and understand how to compete. They have always been a program that we’ve had the utmost respect for.”

Delphos St. John’s had to deal with some injury issues during the regular season, but the Blue Jays appear to be back to full strength heading into district competition.

“We are healthy,” Elwer acknowledged. “Brady Grothaus (1.9 ppg,1.9 rpg) is back from surgery and Brady Parrish (4.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg) is back from an ankle injury, and we now have more depth and size.”

“Our team has been tough and resilient all year long,” Elwer added. “Nothing has been easy for us but our guys have found a way all year.”

6-4 senior Jared Wurst continues to lead the Blue Jays, averaging 17.8 points and eight rebounds per game, while Curtis Schwinnen averages 11 points per game. As a team, Delphos St. John’s averages 51.5 points per game and allows 48.3 points per outing.

“Delphos St. John’s is a very good team that presents many issues for us,” Best said.

The Knights will enter Tuesday night’s game averaging 59.2 points per game, while allowing just 38.7 points per contest. Javin Etzler continues to lead the team in scoring (14.2 ppg), with younger brother Kalen Etzler right behind at 12.5 ppg, followed by Wade Sheets and Derick Dealey, at 9.1 and 8.2 ppg respectively.

“They are experienced, long, athletic, well-coached and skilled,” Elwer said of the Knights. “All of these make for a great basketball team.”

“I like the fact that we are a team of seniors that understands the sense of urgency that this time of year brings to the table,” Best said of his team.

Both coaches agreed that the Elida district is a meat grinder with four tough teams.

“This district is deep and wide open,” Best said. “You have four teams that have prideful tradition and past tournament success.”

“This is one of the best districts in the state and we are proud and excited that we are one on the four teams remaining,” Elwer said.

The winner of Tuesday’s game will play the winner of the second game between Wayne Trace and Kalida at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Crestview/Delphos St. John’s and Wayne Trace/Kalida will air live on WKSD 99.7FM.