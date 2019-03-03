VWHS selling tickets for district game

Submitted information

The Van Wert Cougars will take on the Defiance Bulldogs in the Division II district semifinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Sports Center on the campus of Ohio Northern University.

Basketball players and cheerleaders parents may purchase presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, in the Athletic Director’s office and season ticket holders may purchase tickets starting at 1 p.m. Monday. Ticket sales will end at 3:00 on Monday.

All other presale tickets will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the Athletic Director’s office. High school and middle school students may purchase tickets during their lunch times on Tuesday and Wednesday and elementary students may purchase tickets by submitting money and orders to their homeroom teacher.

Adult tickets are $6 and students tickets are $4. All tickets at the gate are $6.