C’view selling tix for district semifinal

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — Presale tickets for Crestview’s Division IV district semifinal game against Delphos St John’s will be on sale in the athletic office from 7:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday. Tickets will also be sold from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday in the high school office.

Ticket prices are $4 for students and $6 for adults. All tickets at the door will be $6.

Crestview and Delphos St. John’s will tip off at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday at the Elida Field House. There will be a $2 parking fee.