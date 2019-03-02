VWPD Detective Sgt. Blackmore to retire

VW independent/submitted information

After 29 years of service, Van Wert Police Detective Sergeant Jeffrey A. Blackmore will be retiring from the department, effective this coming Monday, March 4.

Retiring VWPD Detective Sergeant Jeff Blackmore poses with his wife, Stacy, and sons Tristan (left) and Jake. VWPD photos

Sgt. Blackmore started his career with the Van Wert Police Department as an officer in April 1990. During his time in the uniform division, he was very proactive in making on-view arrests and completing thorough investigations. He also served as field training officer for a numbers of years.

He was promoted to sergeant in September 1999 and was placed in charge of the midnight shift. In January 2003, he was assigned as the sergeant in charge of the Detective Bureau, where he has served the remainder of his career.

Detective Sgt. Jeff Blackmore (left) poses with his father, retired VWPD lieutenant Jack Blackmore (center), and his brother, Officer Greg Blackmore.

In addition to working at the department, he served his country in the Army National Guard for 20 years, from 1980 through 2000, with three years of active duty in the National Guard.

During his tenure with department, Sgt. Blackmore was instrumental in investigations and arrests of many drug related crimes, homicides, and forgeries, as well as working special investigations to arrest individuals that exploited children.

He received several commendations and certificates of recognition for his role in some high profile cases. His attention to detail and investigative abilities have been instrumental in improving the city of Van Wert and those that live in the community.

The department and the City of Van Wert are grateful to Detective Sergeant Blackmore for his years of service.