Ohio A-G issues concealed carry report

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday issued Ohio’s Law on Concealed Handguns annual report showing that 168,302 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2018.

According to the statistics reported to the Attorney General’s Office, county sheriffs issued 69,375 new licenses and 98,927 renewals. Permit holders who wish to renew their licenses must do so every five years.

Under Ohio law, county sheriffs are responsible for issuing concealed-carry licenses and renewing them, as well as suspending and revoking licenses.

The Attorney General’s Office compiles this annual report, as required by law, about the number of licenses issued each year. Each sheriff must report concealed handgun license statistics quarterly to the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission within the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. Ohio county sheriffs began issuing concealed carry licenses in 2004.

In Van Wert County, 114 concealed carry permits were issued and 276 permits renewed in 2018. Two permits were also revoked, while none were denied or suspended. Paulding County had 115 permits issued in 2018, with another 174 permits renewed. One permit was suspended and two were denied, while none were revoked. Putnam County had 109 concealed carry permits issued in 2018 and 282 renewed. Three permits were suspended and another two were denied.

To learn more about Ohio’s concealed carry laws or to view this year’s report and other statistics, please visit www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.