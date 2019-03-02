Donald E. George

Donald E. George, 89, of rural Van Wert, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday evening, February 27, 2019.

He was born June 8, 1929, in Van Wert County, the son of Eugene David and Anna Leona (Jones) George, who both preceded him in death. On November 19, 1950, he married the former Betty Joann Brunni, who died September 19, 2015.

Survivors include his three children, Ann (Steve) Huss of Woodville, JR George of Ohio City, and Sandra Uhlmann of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Angie (Steve) Hatfield, Nick George, Katie Waylon Long, John (Tracey) Huss, Allan (Ashely) Huss, and Jake (Sabrina) Uhlmann; and 12 great-grandchildren, Dagan, Conlin, and Emern Hatfield, Addison, Myra, Brant, and Avelyn Huss, Parker, Georgia, and Maggie Long, and Jase and Jiggs Uhlmann.

Don was a lifelong farmer and member of Ohio City United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.