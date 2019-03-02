Camp Palmer sets maple syrup info event

VW independent/submitted information

FAYETTE — The public is invited Sunday, March 17, between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., to 4-H Camp Palmer to learn about maple syrup making, to ride on horse-drawn wagons, and eat in a brunch with real maple syrup for the pancakes (as long as supplies last) in the camp’s dining hall.

Making maple syrup on the campus of 4-H Camp Palmer. photos provided

The camp nature center will also be open for visitors to see and to touch a variety of reptiles.

At noon and 1 p.m., those attending can view a maple syrup history lesson in the Sauder Recreation Hall.

Those participating may see maple trees that have been tapped and see ongoing maple syrup making in the main camp. Some maple syrup products will also be available for purchase.

A tree is tapped for maple syrup at 4-H Camp Palmer.

The cost of pancakes and sausage and a drink is $6 (ages 3 and under free) and will help support funding the purchase of high ropes equipment.

4-H Camp Palmer is located in western Fulton County at 26450 County Road MN near Fayette. For more information on the Maple Syrup Brunch, call 419.237.2247 or access the camp’s website at www.campplamer.org.