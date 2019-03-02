Business tour

Synergy Learning Center seniors were recently guests of Lincolnview High School during its third annual Career Fair. While there, Synergy seniors visited and learned about 40 local businesses, many of which are looking to hire workers. Following the career fair, students were given a tour of National Door & Trim by Production Manager Roy Salsbury (shown above), where the seniors learned about their niche in the marketplace in regards to interior doors, trim, exterior doors, hardware, cabinetry, stair parts, and other areas.