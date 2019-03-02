Cupcake Wars event raises $4,000 for Van Wert YMCA

Those attending the first-ever Cupcake Wars fundraising event at Wassenberg Art Center inspect the cupcake entries by the various United Way of Van Wert County agencies. Agencies partnered with businesses, which created the cupcake entries. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Cupcake Wars were fought on the shiny floors of Wassenberg Art Center on Friday, sponsored by United Way of Van Wert County and Van Wert Manor. When the crumb dust cleared, the event winner, YMCA of Van Wert County, was richer by more than $4,000, thanks in part to Crumb Coat LLC, which made the winning cupcake for the Y.

According to United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith, a total of 3,015 votes were cast for a favorite United Way agency and cupcake by those attending the first-ever event.

The second-place finisher was Junior Achievement, which had Slusher’s Jewelry make its cupcake.

Also during the event, which was held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Wassenberg Art Center, Sara Anderson of Sara’s Sweets in Lima, conducted a live cake decorating demonstration from 11:30 a.m. until noon, while a live cooking demonstration conducted by Leah Treece, co-owner of Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency in Van Wert, took place from 12:30-1 p.m.

In addition to cupcakes, the large number of people attending the first-time event also had the chance to much on “tacos in a bag” and could also purchase Cupcake Wars t-shirts.

Each United Way agency partnered with a business to create a cupcake entry for the Cupcake Wars event. Those attending then viewed each entry and voted for their favorite, with all proceeds going to the winning agency.

Smith said she was very pleased with the Cupcake Wars turnout, noting that attendance was much higher than she had expected for a first-ever fundraising event.

In addition to Van Wert Manor and the United Way, event sponsors include Taylor Auto in Van Wert, Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency, and Sara’s Sweets.