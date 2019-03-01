VW’s Steyer, Bretz advance in Norwalk

Van Wert independent sports

NORWALK — Van Wert High School wrestlers Gabe Steyer and Isaiah Bretz each went 2-0 in Division II district wrestling at Norwalk High School on Friday.

Both will wrestle again today.

Steyer (138) defeated Cody Greene of Keystone via technical fall, 18-3, then won his quarterfinal match by pinning Brenden Ganshorn of Galion in 45 seconds.

Bretz (145) defeated Keystone’s Ryan Healy via technical fall 19-4 in the first round then followed up with 15-0 technical fall of Lexington’s Mason Hardman in the quarterfinals.

Killian Sudduth (113) lost to Jon-paul Pasker of Toledo Rogers 16-12 in the opening round, then lost by major decision (12-2) to Bay’s Sam Brenneman in the consolation match. Malachi Battle (160) was pinned by Shelby’s Carson Ingram in 5:50 in the opening round, then lost 8-4 to Clyde’s Cade Carroll in the consolations.