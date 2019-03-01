Speith wins weekly award

Crestview High School senior Haley Speith is the final Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week of the 2018-2019 winter sports season. Speith, who was nominated by Athletic Administrator Trent Kreischer, plays basketball and softball for the Lady Knights. “Haley gives everything she has on and off the court 100 percent of the time,” head coach Mark Gregory said. “She is very deserving of this award.” The Student Athlete of the Week feature will return in early April. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent