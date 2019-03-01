Sectional championship scoreboard
Here are final scores from Friday night’s area sectional championship games.
Division I
Lima Sr. 68 Toledo Bowsher 46
Division II
Van Wert 57 Wauseon 53
Defiance 42 Wapakoneta 35
Shawnee 61 Napoleon 38
Elida 62 Bryan 44
Division III
Ottawa-Glandorf 80 Spencerville 20
Coldwater 58 Van Buren 44
Archbold 74 Liberty Center 59
Bluffton 58 Fairview 49
Division IV
Crestview 57 Temple Christian 22
Delphos St. John’s 30 Lima Central Catholic 29
Kalida 41 Parkway 32
Wayne Trace 74 Ottoville 44
St. Henry 64 Ada 47
Marion Local 71 Ridgemont 30
Minster 67 Fort Recovery 60
Perry 71 Upper Scioto Valley 64
Columbus Grove 77 Cory Rawson 35
Edgerton 44 Antwerp 43 (OT)
Hicksville 70 Ayersville 48
