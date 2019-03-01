James ‘Warren’ Summersett

James “Warren” Summersett, 94, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

He was born October 31, 1924, in Van Wert County, the son of Clifford Summersett and Hazel (Pollock) Summersett, who both preceded him in death.

Warren was a Polar Bear, having graduated from Middle Point High School in 1942. He married the love of his life, the former Nelia Snyder, on October 28, 1945, while serving in the United States Army during World War II. She also preceded him in death in 2008.

A lifelong farmer, Warren also worked for Aeroquip Corporation, from which he retired. He was a former member of Middle Point Presbyterian Church and a current member of Salem Presbyterian Church in Venedocia. He was also a member of American Legion Post 178. Warren enjoyed sports and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and a diehard Lincolnview Lancer supporter.

Survivors include his five children, Herb (Shirley) Summersett of Cygnet, Phil (Corinna) Summersett of Tucson, Arizona; Joyce (Alan) Morris of Van Wert, Janis (Brian) Adam of Fort Jennings, and Jean (Carl) Etzler of Ohio City; a daughter-in-law, Judy (Gary) Painter of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two sisters, Esther Ley and Leah Ries, both of Van Wert; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

A son, Dennis Summersett, and one grandson, Thad Summersett, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Thomas Emery officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with graveside military honors rendered.

Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Salem Presbyterian Church or CHP Home Care and Hospice.

