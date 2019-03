Decker finishes 35th at State Bowling

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Van Wert High School sophomore Lorrie Decker finished tied for 35th in the Division II Girls State Bowling Tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Friday.

Decker had a 511 series (183, 154, 174), the same as Cardington-Lincoln’s Laynee Wilson (160, 194, 157).

St. Marys Memorial defeated Bryan to win the Division II team title.