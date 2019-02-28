WKSD/WERT to air weekend tourney games

Van Wert independent sports

Here are updated tournament broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will be broadcast live.

WKSD

Friday, March 1

Division IV at Van Wert – Crestview vs. Temple Christian, 5:40 p.m. pregame, 6:15 p.m. tipoff

Division IV at Paulding – Wayne Trace vs. Ottoville, 8 p.m. tipoff

Saturday, March 2

Division IV girls at Van Wert – Wayne Trace vs. Ottoville (girls) 6:10 p.m., 7 p.m. tipoff

WERT

Friday, March 1

Division II at Findlay – Van Wert vs. Wauseon, 5:45 p.m. pregame, 6:15 p.m. tipoff