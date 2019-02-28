VWCS now accepting open enrollment

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools, in correlation with Ohio Revised Code 3313.64 or 3313.65, will again permit students from other school districts in Ohio to apply and enroll in the district’s school system through “open enrollment” for the 2019-2020 school year.

Applications will be accepted immediately on a first come, first served basis, according to the date the application is received by the Superintendent of Van Wert City Schools.

Applications must be completed and returned no later than June 1. Those interested may call or stop by the superintendent’s office at the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St. in Van Wert. Phone number is 419.238.0648. Applications can also be found on the Van Wert City Schools website at www.vwcs.net.