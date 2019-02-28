Local inpatient hospice center to close after April 1

The Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert will no longer take referrals after April 1. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

VW independent/submitted information

Beginning April 1, one aspect of hospice care in Van Wert will undergo a change, as Community Health Professionals’ Inpatient Hospice Center will no longer accept referrals, in favor of strengthening and continuing to provide hospice care at CHP clients’ homes.

CHP President/CEO Brent Tow announced the change, saying that, not only will in-home hospice care, the primary choice of most area residents and clients, continue, but there will also be no disruption of services to skilled home care and private duty home care.

Tow also noted that there would likely be a transition period between April 1 and the closing of the inpatient facility, if any hospice care patients remain at the facility past that date.

“We have been blessed for the past decade to be able to provide families a local inpatient service that’s typically found only in much larger cities, but costs no longer allow us to support both methods of hospice care,” Tow said. “Community Health Professionals remains committed to the mission of providing comprehensive, progressive, community-based healthcare services to the people of northwest and west central Ohio and surrounding areas.”

Tow said CHP is currently exploring ways to repurpose the Van Wert inpatient facility, as well as its nursing and ancillary staff. The center currently employs 15 full-time staff members and a number of part-time ancillary staff.

Those preferring inpatient hospice care will also have an option, as inpatient services will still be available at CHP’s Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 State Route 66 North in Defiance.

Community Health Professionals operates 10 offices serving 15 counties, including Van Wert, Paulding, Defiance, Williams, Fulton, Henry, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Allen, Auglaize, Logan, Shelby, Mercer, and Darke.