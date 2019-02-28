Off Stage announces play cast members

VW independent/submitted information

Off Stage Productions Inc. is proud to announce the cast for the Spring 2019 Dinner Theatre production of The Savannah Sipping Society, a Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy. This two-act production is being directed by Crystal Cully Ringer.

The cast is as follows (character name — cast member): Christa Manning — Jinx Jenkins; Pat Howard — Dot Haigler; Mary Yackey — Randa Covington; and Terri Stevens — Marlafaye Mosley

Cast members for The Savannah Sipping Society are (from the left) Christa Manning, Pat Howard, Mary Yackey, and Terri Stevens. photo provided

Manning will be in her first performance with Off Stage Productions, although she is no stranger to the stage. She has performed in various roles here in Van Wert, as well as Lima and Pennsylvania. Her most recent role was that of Lois Shields in Van Wert Civic Theatre’s comedy Cahoots.

Howard will be in her second show with Offstage Productions. She recently portrayed Mavis in the Southern comedy Hallelujah Girls, which was a role she loved.

“As I’m getting older, I want to branch out and this is such a great opportunity to do just that,” she noted.

Yackey has most recently been involved with Off Stage’s production of Farce of Nature in 2017, as well as various Van Wert Civic Theatre roles. One of her favorite roles was Sister Augusta in Drinking Habits.

“Who wouldn’t want to be a nun?” she noted. “Performing on stage in a role that is totally not me is so much fun! I’m excited to be on stage once again to bring laughter into peoples’ lives. Life is better when you’re laughing!”

Stevens has been enthusiastically involved in Van Wert theatre for many roles.

“I became interested in theatre while in college, but once I entered the workforce I put my stage time on the back burner until I retired,” Stevens noted. “Then, I heard about a little community theatre having auditions for a cute comedy.

“I was fortunate to get a role and the rest is, as they say, history,” she added. “Since then I’ve been in several shows both with Off Stage Productions and Van Wert Civic theatre and several of these shows are comedies by Jones Hope Wooten. My favorite role was Gaynelle in Rexes Exes, another Jones Hope Wooten show.”

Directing the show is Crystal Cully Ringer, a Van Wert native. After being involved in Lincolnview Drama Club, Offstage Productions, and Van Wert Civic Theatre as a youth, Ringer was inspired to pursue her undergraduate degree in theatre. While in college she continued to perform in local theatre, as well as university productions, and performed professionally while residing at the Dunes Summer Theatre in Michiana Shores, Indiana.

“I strongly believe in the power and influence of community theatre and all of the countless hours of hard work that these loving individuals dedicate to it,” Ringer said. “I couldn’t be more appreciative to be back in Van Wert as part of this beautiful production.”

The Savannah Sipping Societywill be performed at Vantage Career Center starting Friday, April 5. Additional show dates are April 6, 7, 12, 13, and 14. Friday shows will again be “Popcorn Night” performances, with free popcorn included (no dinner). Saturday and Sunday performances will include a catered buffet style dinner. Reservations will open for members on March 18 and to the public on March 20. Box office number will be 419.605.6708.

Additional information can be found online at http://www.offstagetheatre.comand on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffStageProductions.