4 sentenced to prison terms in Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Four people received prison terms during sentencing hearings held Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas. A total of six people were sentenced, and 18 hearings were held this past week on criminal charges.

Bradley Sheets, 37, of Convoy, was sentenced to four years in prison on a charge of burglary, a felony of the second degree; 24 months on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree; and 17 months in prison on a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, all to run concurrent to one another, Judge Martin D. Burchfield also gave Sheets credit for 175 days already served.

Ronald Doner II, 40, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 13 months on each of one count each of trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in drugs, each a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered the two sentences to run concurrent to each other and also gave Doner credit for six days already served.

Kevin Davies, 26, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on a charge of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. Davies was given credit for 132 days already served.

Bailey Parker, 20, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 18 months in prison one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and conspiracy, each a felony of the third degree.

Parker was given credit for 153 days already served, while Judge Burchfield also ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

Robert Thompson, 35, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, including 200 hours of community service and an assessment and possible treatment, if recommended, for substance abuse.

Amy Hart, 31, of Van Wert, was sentenced to five years of community control, with up to six months spent at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. She must also perform 200 hours of community service and undergo mental health and substance abuse assessments and any treatment recommended.

Three people were also arraigned in Common Pleas Court.

Bobby Panning Jr., 22, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty last Thursday to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and appeared for his pretrial conference at 8 a.m. on Wednesday of this week.

Tyler Dunn, 26, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was released on a surety bond and also appeared at a pretrial conference on Wednesday morning.

Ryan Miller, 29, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count each of burglary, a felony of the second degree, and theft, a fifth-degree felony offense. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. April 3.

Five people entered changes of plea during hearings held this week.

Michael Imler, 39, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to one count of endangering children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sentenced was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 24.

Curtis Englehart, 28, of Payne, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 10.

Lester Sulfridge Jr., 60, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle while impaired, a felony of the third degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 3. The judge also changed Sulfridge’s bond to $10,000 cash or commercial surety.

Virginia Schrader, 29, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; and permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree. There was also a specification that Schrader used a PT Cruiser automobile in commission of a crime. A presentence investigation was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 3.

Sean Ramos, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, a misdemeanor of the first degree; tampering with evidence, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Also Wednesday, Amber Baker, 29, of Van Wert, was granted judicial release from prison after serving a portion of her sentence on a charge of attempted illegal conveyance of drugs into the jail, and aggravated possession of drugs. She was placed on five years of community control, must perform 200 hours of community control, and must stay in jail until she is assessed for possible treatment.

Three people were also in court for probation and bond violation hearings.

Nowelle Finger, 27, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her probation by possessing drugs. She was sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for 250 days served.

Jeffrey Craft, 34, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to appear for court hearings. A new bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 6.

Devin Walsh, 19, of Ohio City, admitted to violating his bond and a sentencing hearing was scheduled 9 a.m. April 3.

Kyle Goodwin, 30, of Van Wert, signed a waiver of his constitutional right to a speedy trial and requested more time to prepare his case. A new pretrial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 3.