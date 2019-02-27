VWCT to present ‘The Sunshine Boys’

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre announces the opening of its next show, The Sunshine Boys. VWCT is honored to bring this Neil Simon gem to the stage.

The Sunshine Boys was originally produced in 1972 and directed by Alan Arkin. This version, under the direction of Doug Grooms, with assistance from Deb Duncan-Faul, opens March 7 for a two-weekend run. This will mark the second time VWCT has produced this show, doing so originally in 1981.

The Box Office will be taking reservations from the public beginning Monday, March 4.

The show introduces the audience to Al (Steve Lane) and Willie (Rick Workman) as “Lewis and Clark”, formerly top-billed vaudevillians for over 40 years. Now they aren’t even speaking, but when CBS requests them for a “History of Comedy” retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together.

The story follows the attempt by a young theatrical agent (Stan Lippi) to reunite his elderly uncle, a former vaudevillian great, with his long-time stage partner for this TV reunion. But the two former partners have not spoken in over a decade, and tensions rise during the rehearsal of the TV sketch (featuring JJ Kurtz as the Patient, Jim O’Neill as Eddie, and Audra Clevenger as the Nurse) leading to an unexpected turn of events. Amy McConn rounds out the cast as the Registered Nurse.

Beginning this coming Monday, March 4, call 419.238.9689 from 2-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, to reserve a seat. Tickets are $13 (cash and check only).

Any time Rick Workman and Steve Lane arrive on stage together, it is a show not to miss. Show dates are March 7-9, 14-16 at 8 p.m. and two Sundays, March 10 and 17, at 2 p.m. Visit www.vwct.org for more information.