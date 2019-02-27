United Way update
Wee Care Learning Center, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, held its 2018-19 United Way campaign recently. Wee Care uses its United Way allocations to help families experiencing financial difficulty, unexpected medical costs, or family hardships. The support they receive helps families remain successfully employed or complete their educational endeavor while providing their children with a safe and consistent routine at the center. United Way photo
