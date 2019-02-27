Support group for those widowed to meet

VW independent/submitted information

COLDWATER — Rediscovering Joy: A Support Group for Widows and Widowers will hold its next meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 11. The group meets on the second Monday of every month at the Preferred Insurance Center’s meeting room, 809 W. Main St. in Coldwater.

Guest speaker for the March meeting will be hospice Chaplain Herb Wilker, who will be presenting a program on grief. In addition to the monthly meetings, the group also offers a variety of social outings for members.

For more information, call or text Judy at 419.733.5629 or Mary at 419.678.8830. Email is also available at Rediscoveringjoy@yahoo.com. Those who are widowed may come to meet others and to see if this new group is for them.