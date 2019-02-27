It will ‘Rain’ at the NPAC on March 17

I am not going to become a meteorologist when I retire, but I can predict Rain at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Van Wert on March 17. The Rain I am predicting is the tribute to the Beatles: The Abbey Road Years. Moving onto the Central Insurance Stage on Sunday, March 17, will be the biggest and best production of the Beatles’ music ever created. This show, which spent time on Broadway in New York City, is a note-for-note theatrical event featuring music from the Abbey Road years of the Beatles.

In 2017, we presented Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles. This was their original production which toured the U.S. a few years ago. This new production features all new music and production. The amazing multimedia spectacular will still be featured, but this time with arguably the best years of the Beatles music repertoire — the Abbey Road years.

The last time, we sold out on a Monday night so we decided to schedule two performances of this production since it will be on a Sunday. You have the choice of a 2 p.m. matinee or a 7:30 p.m. performance. Each show is selling well, but with two shows, there are still good seats available.

Over my years, I have seen some very good Beatles tributes, and we all know there are many available! I truly believe Rain is the most outstanding because it is so much more than four look-alikes playing Beatles music. This is a huge production that takes two 53-foot semi-trucks to carry everything. The back wall is filled with multimedia LED boards showing actual footage of the Beatles from that period of time, as well as other pertinent footage from the 1960s. The entire show takes 27 workers six hours to set up and sound check.

Tickets are modestly priced (for a Broadway type show), ranging from $35-$55. You can get your tickets now at the box office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 419.238.6722 or online at NPACVW.ORG.

If you missed the “8 Decades of Smiles Candid Camera” show this past Sunday, you missed a lot of laughs! Someone told me it was quite windy outside that day — really? Well, for those who braved it, they were treated with some very good medicine: laughter.

I do need to mention, in case you are a Star Warsfan, the Lima Symphony Orchestra will be playing a Star Wars-themed concert this Sunday, March 3, at 3 p.m. It will be held at the Lima Civic Center’s Crouse Performance Hall. Tickets can be purchased at the door, online from the Lima Symphony website, or by calling 419.222.5701.

As many of you are aware, I play trumpet in the LSO and will be playing this concert. It looks like it will be a really fun concert to attend. I know the music is great! Some local singers will be performing in the symphony chorus which will be a real bonus in this performance. Not often do you get to hear a live chorus with the symphony performing the music from Star Wars.

I have a rehearsal this Saturday afternoon, but will hopefully catch up with you this Saturday night at the sold-out Travis Tritt concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Niswonger. In case a few seats get released that day from performer holds, you might check at the door to see if you can get into the Travis Tritt concert. It is billed as an acoustic show, which I believe, makes it a really cool atmosphere in the Niswonger.

FINÉ.