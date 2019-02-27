Artwork in exhibit

Crestview junior Morgan Dowler was recently awarded a “Silver Key” award from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards for her piece titled “Oh, Honey”. Dowler’s artwork was inspired by broken pieces of drainage field tile and is on display at the Fort Wayne Museum of Art (FWMoA) through April 7. The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards features Gold and Silver Key winning art and writing by students in grades 7-12 from northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. The exhibition features hundreds of paintings, drawings, sculptures, graphics, photographs, mixed-media projects, and all genre of written pieces, each expressing topics that inspire creative teens today. photo provided