AAUW offering 2019 camp scholarships

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert area members of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), in collaboration with the Van Wert County Foundation, announces the availability of summer 2019 educational camp scholarship opportunities for Van Wert City/Van Wert County young women currently in grades 6-7.

Two camp scholarships will be awarded to Be Wise Camp, a math and science experience to be held June 9-14 on the campus of Kenyon College in Gambier, which is five miles east of Mount Vernon (this is a new location for Be Wise Camp). The value of each Be Wise Camp scholarship is $550.

In addition, two camp scholarships will be awarded for attendance to Camp GEMS, an engineering, math, and science camp that will be held July 14-17 on the Ohio Northern University campus in Ada. The value of each Camp GEMS scholarship is $350.

These camp scholarship applications are available upon request in all Van Wert City/Van Wert County school offices, or application forms may be obtained from Marcia Weldy at the Brumback Library Main Branch in Van Wert.

Completed applications for these camp scholarship opportunities must be mailed or delivered as directed on the application form. The postmark deadline/delivery date for these camp scholarship applications is March 10.

For more information about the summer STEM camp experiences or the Van Wert area camp scholarship opportunities, contact Van Wert AAUW Scholarship Chair Deb Kleinhenz at 419.203.2283.