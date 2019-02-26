YM Family Night

The Van Wert County YMCA is bringing families together — one Friday at a time. Each Friday, the YM has something new: games, sensory activities, science projects, art nights, and more. After Friday’s activities, families are invited to swim in the pool. The fourth Friday of the month, the YMCA provides parents with an evening off. Children ages 7-14 can come participate in dodge ball/Nerf Wars, and swimming. “We love, love, love art night!” said parent Megan Ewing. “The kids always have a blast,” said Connie Haley, who is featured above with her family. The event is open to the public and free for YMCA members. There is a small fee for potential members. For more information about this and other programs available through the YMCA, contact Membership Director Nicole Benson at nicole@vwymca.org or 419.238.0443, or by visiting the YM website at www.vwymca.org. YMCA photo