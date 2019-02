Willshire Lions set breakfast fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

WILLSHIRE — The Willshire Lions Club will be holding its annual pancake and sausage breakfast on Saturday, March 9.

The breakfast will be held from 6-11 a.m. at the Willshire American Legion post (State Street next to Willshire Home Furnishings). Donations will be accepted for the breakfast, with proceeds being used to assist with various community needs and projects.