William Vernon Lloyd

William Vernon Lloyd, 77, of Van Wert, died at 5 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born July 4, 1941, in Van Wert, the son of Thomas Austin and Theah Gertrude (Davis) Lloyd, who both preceded him in death. On July 7, 1973, he married the former Linda K. Roberts, who survives.

Other survivors include three daughters, Theresa (Terry) Olds of Paulding, Cheryl (Matthew) Youtzy of Grover Hill, and Brenda (Bob) Tinkham of Wren; a son, Tom Lloyd of Wren; and seven grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Orchard Tree Restaurant in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

