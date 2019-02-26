Season wrap: Gregory, Dan W. and Adams

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The 2018-2019 girls’ basketball season came to an end for Crestview, Lincolnview and Van Wert on Saturday, as all three teams lost in their respective sectional championship games.

The three head coaches – Crestview’s Mark Gregory, Lincolnview’s Dan Williamson, and Van Wert’s Rob Adams took some time to reflect back on the season as well as look ahead to next season.

Mark Gregory

The Lady Knights enjoyed some notable accomplishments during a 15-7 (6-2 NWC) season, including a nine game winning streak and defeating Spencerville in the regular season finale, a result that prevented the Lady Bearcats from sharing the NWC title with Bluffton and Columbus Grove.

Mark Gregory

Unfortunately for Crestview, the Lady Knights fell to powerful Wayne Trace (20-3) in Saturday’s Division IV sectional title game at Paulding High School.

Despite a lack of overall size, Crestview was able to compete with taller teams, losing only to the co-champions in conference play.

“I am really proud of how we rebounded the basketball this year for our size,” Gregory said. “We struggled with that early on in the season and I thought we really improved our overall toughness.”

Along the way, three Lady Knights earned All-NWC honors, with Lexi Gregory landing on the First Team, and Bailey Gregory and Olivia Cunningham on the Second Team.

The coach went on to praise the Lady Knights, not just for their basketball accomplishments.

“They’re a great group of kids on and off the floor,” Gregory said. “Our last tournament game, I had one of the directors tell me how great their manners were. That makes me as a coach very proud.”

Crestview is losing four seniors – Haley Speith, Codi Miller, Lizzie Bowen and Emma Bown.

“I can’t say enough about our seniors,” Gregory said. “They do things the right way and they will all be very successful in life.”

Crestview should return seven letter winners and substantial experience for the 2019-2020 season. While eyeing next season, Gregory talked about what the Lady Knights need to do to take the next step.

“We have to continue to work in the offseason on our handles, shooting, and we have to get stronger,” Gregory explained. “I have confidence that we will do all of these and get better.”

Dan Williamson

The Lady Lancers finished the season 8-16 (1-7 NWC), then enjoyed a comeback win over Ayersville in the Division IV sectional semifinals before falling to Delphos St. John’s 46-28 in the sectional title game.

Dan Williamson

“We definitely hoped to win more games than we did but the girls fought through a lot of adversity and became a closer group because of it,” head coach Dan Williamson explained. “We were excited to get a tournament win and we played well enough to win a sectional championship for almost three quarters but just couldn’t pull it out.”

“We saw improvement in every girl that played for us this year and our younger players learned what it takes to play at the varsity level which will help them in the future,” Williamson added.

Some of the adversity was the loss of leading scorer Jordan Decker 10.1 ppg, ACL), in the ninth game against Minster, but Williamson said his team was able to remain upbeat, win or lose.

“This group’s ability to bounce back after a loss is what I appreciate the most about them,” Williamson said. “We could always count on them to come in to practice the next day and be ready to work. They were positive with each other through the wins and losses, which is not always an easy thing to do.”

The Lady Lancers will lose just two seniors, but Lakin Brant and Adia Welch were key components of the team.

“I can’t say enough about Lakin and Adia,” Williamson said. “They were everything and more of what we expected and needed them to be.”

“They were outstanding leaders both on and off the floor and they were our best players at the end of the season when we needed them the most. They are two of the smartest players I’ve coached and they will be missed.”

As far as the off season, Williamson cited two key things that need to be done for the 2019-2020 season.

“Our biggest off season priority is finding replacements for our graduating seniors,” Williamson stated. “They are leaving two big holes that will need to be filled both offensively and defensively.”

“We will also have to focus on improving our skill level and being able to find more ways to score. We feel like we have some very good players returning for next season so hopefully they are willing to put in the time it takes to be good varsity basketball players.”

Rob Adams

The Lady Cougars finished the season 6-17, which included a sectional semifinal win over Elida and a loss to No. 1 seed Napoleon in the Division II sectional finals at Miller City.

Rob Adams

“We do not base the success of our season in terms of wins and losses, but rather the experience the team has had and the lessons we can take away,” Adams said. “First and foremost life is not fair, everything we work for is earned and not given.”

“The biggest takeaway from our season is that no matter the odds, no matter the result always do your best. The point of life just like the game of basketball is to give everything you have and to do your best always. If you do that success will follow. We did that on a nightly basis, always gave our best effort.”

Adams described the Lady Cougars as a fun and hard working squad.

“This team was very blue collar, they worked harder than any team I’ve coached,” Adams said. “We did not have a superstar, but a set of girls willing to do whatever is takes to compete.”

“I love this team and would go on another ride if we could but unfortunately this is life,” Adams added. “It’s next chapter for everyone involved.”

The Lady Cougars will lose four seniors to graduation – Sierra Shaffer, Alexis Metz, Reagan Priest and Abby Jackson.”

“Our four seniors have worked extremely hard to leave their mark on this program,” Adams explained. “It has been awhile since we’ve graduated this many, and honestly it feels great as a coach to have watched them go after their goals.”

“It is great to see this group hang tough through all the adversity when no one but us believed in them. They will be missed big time, but they have passed on the torch to the younger girls and have laid the path to success for them.”