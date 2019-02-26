Robert H. Heitmeyer

Robert H. Heitmeyer, 79, of Fort Jennings, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Banner Del E Webb Medical Center in Surprise, Arizona, while spending the winter with his wife.

He was born May 20, 1939, the son of Elmer and Verona (Neidert) Heitmeyer, who both preceded him in death. On December 31, 1960, he married the former Marilyn Luebrecht, who died April 6, 1982. On November 2, 1984, he married the former Dianne Fought, and she survives in Fort Jennings.

Other survivors include four daughters, Deb (Ed) Schimmoeller of Fort Jennings, Denise (Jay) McGue of New Knoxville, Cathy (Troy) Zeller of Paulding, and Jennifer (Dale) Neidert of Fort Jennings; two sons, Dwight (Michelle) Heitmeyer and Steven (Jane) Mox, both of Fort Jennings; a brother, Larry (Karen) Heitmeyer of Fort Jennings; 16 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, with two on the way.

A brother, Ron Heitmeyer, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Jennings, with Father Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Saturday March 2, and 3-7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: St Joseph Cemetery or St. Jude.

