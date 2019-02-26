Random Thoughts: Good luck and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around good wishes to area athletes and teams, the high school postseason, Lincolnview, the continuous clock rule, to take a bye or not take a bye, and tournament sites.

Good luck

Best of luck to all area boys’ basketball teams in this week’s tournament and good luck to the Wayne Trace and Delphos St. John’s girls in Thursday’s district games.

Congratulations and good luck to Van Wert High School bowlers Lorrie Decker, who qualified for the Bowling State Tournament for the second consecutive season, and Nathan Bidlack, who’s making his first appearance at State.

Good luck to Van Wert High School wrestlers Gabe Steyer, Isaiah Bretz and Malachi Battle. All three will compete in the Division II districts at Norwalk this weekend.

Lastly, good luck to Van Wert Cougar throwers Kirsten Clay, Austin Clay, and Jill Gemmer, who qualified for the Ohio Indoor Track and Field Championship for Division II and III this Saturday at The Spire Institute in Geneva. All three will compete in the shot put and weight throw.

Great tournament hosts

A shout out to Lincolnview High School for being great tournament hosts for girls’ Division III sectionals.

Greg Leeth, Craig Staley, Zach Profit, Ernie and Molly Welch and so many others do such a good job during the regular season and at tournament time and it’s much appreciated. All of them go out of their way to make media members and others feel at home.

Continuous clock rule

I mentioned in the Monday Mailbag that I wouldn’t be surprised if the basketball postseason continuous clock rule makes it to the regular season at some point.

I reached out to OHSAA’s Tim Stried, who said there has been discussion about it, but he’s not sure how soon it will happen.

If not next season, I’m guessing in 2020-2021.

Bye or no bye

Boys sectional basketball tips off tonight. Some of the top seeds around the area opted for a bye while others chose to jump in and play immediately.

There are good arguments for both. One is it gets the kids on the court so they’re more familiar with it, and many coaches agree that kids would rather play than practice.

On the flip side, the argument can be made to not play if you don’t have to for fear of an injury or an upset. Many of the big underdogs will throw the kitchen sink at their opponent, during everything from stall ball to gimmicky defense.

If you’re a high school basketball fan, what do you think – bye or no bye?

Different in northwest Ohio

Unless I’m mistaken, I believe the Northwest District is the only one where neutral sites are used for sectional basketball games.

In other parts of the state, the higher seed hosts sectional semifinal and sectional championship games.

There’s a good argument for the latter. For example, Van Wert would be hosting Bath tonight, instead of both teams making the trek to Findlay. Then again, the winner would have to travel to Wauseon on Friday.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.