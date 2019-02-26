Paulding game to stream live online

Van Wert independent sports

Tonight’s Division III sectional semifinal basketball game between Paulding (11-10) and Coldwater (13-9) at Elida High School will be offered by WKSD, but as an online only game.

To hear the live streaming feed, simply download the free W.A.C.F. app for smartphones or to listen on a desktop or laptop computer, use this link: https://rdo.to/GOVWC.

Pregame coverage will begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. with tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m.