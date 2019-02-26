Parkway ends Lincolnview’s season 48-38

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

PAULDING — No. 7 seed Lincolnview struggled from the floor and ultimately fell to No. 8 seed Parkway 48-38 in the Division IV sectional semifinals at Paulding High School on Tuesday.

Lincolnview’s Alek Bowersock puts up a shot against Parkway. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The Lancers were 14 of 40 (35 percent) from the floor, including 3 of 14 (21 percent) from three point range, and were out rebounded by the Panthers 32-14, who were 18 of 39 (46 percent) from the floor.

Lincolnview trailed by as many as nine in the third quarter, but regrouped late in the period and early in the fourth quarter.

Alek Bowersock’s triple late in the third pulled the Lancers to within five, 32-27, then the Lancers scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter. Kyle Wallis and Jake Bowersock hit buckets and a basket and foul shot by Alek Bowersock put Lincolnview ahead 34-32.

However, Parkway responded with a 10-0 run, with two free throws and a pair of baskets by Mason Baxter, two buckets by Preston Stober and two more foul shots by Caleb Kinney.

Alek Bowersock ended the run with a bucket that made it 42-36, but Parkway used free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Kinney led a balanced scoring effort for the Panthers with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Stober finished with 11. Baxter and Dylan Hughes each scored nine and Corey Walls scored seven.

Alek Bowersock led the Lancers with 12 points.

Parkway led 11-9 after one quarter, then outscored the Lancers 8-4 in a sluggish second quarter for a 19-13 halftime lead.

The loss ended Lincolnview’s season at 10-12, while Parkway improved to 12-11. The Panthers will play No. 2 seed Kalida for the upper bracket sectional championship at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Paulding.

It was the final game for eight Lincolnview seniors – Jorge Salinas, Logan Williams, Ethan Kemler, Kyle Wallis, Alek Bowersock, Josh Oberlitner, Sam Myers and Zane Miller.

Scoring summary

Lincolnview 9 4 14 11 – 38

Parkway 11 8 13 16 – 48

Lincolnview: Jorge Salinas 2-0-4; Logan Williams 0-2-2; Ethan Kemler 2-0-4; Kyle Wallis 3-0-6; Alek Bowersock 4-2-12; Jake Bowersock 1-0-2; Creed Jessee 0-1-1; Zane Miller 2-2-7

Parkway: Dylan Hughes 4-1-9; Mason Baxter 1-6-9; Corey Walls 2-2-7; Preston Stober 5-0-11; Caleb Kinney 6-0-12