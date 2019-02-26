Mary Jane Richardson

Mary Jane Richardson, 79, of Van Wert, died at 2:55 a.m. Sunday February 24, 2019, at the Meadows of Delphos.

She was born May 31, 1939, in Dixon, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Helen (Noble) Wolfe, who both preceded her in death. She married Robert D. Perry, who died in September 2005. On November 8, 2008, she married John E. Richardson, who survives.

Other survivors include two sons, John (Marla) Perry of Savanna, Georgia, and Daniel (Traci) Perry of Warren, Illinois; a daughter, Barbara Young of Warren, Illinois; two sisters, Helen Prichard of Indiana Lake Estates, Florida, and Margaret Burton of Decatur, Illinois; three stepchildren, Paul E. (Anne Penny) Richardson of Wren, Stephen E. Richardson of Convoy, and Jill A. (Todd) William of Rockford; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A sister, M. Louise Johnson, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28, at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, with Pastor Clark Williman officiating.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church. There will also be visitation from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 1121 Galena Ave. in Dixon, Illinois. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.