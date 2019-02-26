County Historical Society lists 2019 events

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Historical Society opens the 2019 season this Sunday, March 2, and will be open from 2-4:30 p.m. every Sunday from March through November.

The Historical Society has a new president with new and exciting goals for the museum and the organization. Gary Showalter replaces outgoing president Theresa Mengerink. To open the season, the society has launched a new and greatly expanded website. Check out the new site at www.historicalvanwert.com.

Showalter’s goals for the year include increasing membership and partnerships with local individuals and businesses. The Historical Society has also added a few new programs and activities that will bring community members together on and off the museum campus site.

The society’s speaker series will highlight the Van Wert Amateur Radio Club, the world record flight of Van Wert native Walter Hinton, postcards from Van Wert, and, finally, the history of 4-H in Van Wert County.

New art nights with Ginger Rahrig will offer step-by-step guidance to create painting of museum artifacts and the grounds. The Historical Society’s Education Committee will continue working with Van Wert Middle School, as well as develop local resources for students and teachers. All of the society’s old favorite activities are also on the schedule.

Check the website for a printable schedule and details about each of these events. The Van Wert Historical Society is operated by volunteers through individual and business supported memberships, grants, and donations. It is not too late to become 2019 member; forms are available on the society’s website, from any trustee, or in the Annex.