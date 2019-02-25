WKSD/WERT tournament hoops lineup

Van Wert independent sports

Here are this week’s tournament basketball broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Schedules for Friday and Saturday will be announced later in the week.

WKSD

Tuesday, February 26

Division IV at Paulding

Lincolnview vs. Parkway – 5:40 p.m. pregame, 6:15 p.m. tipoff

Miller City vs. Wayne Trace – 8 p.m. tipoff

Division III at Elida

Paulding vs. Coldwater – 8 p.m. tipoff

Please note: this game will be available only via streaming at http://rdo.toGOVWC or by downloading the free app W.A.F.C.

Thursday, February 28

Division IV at Van Wert (girls)

Kalida vs. Wayne Trace – 7:20 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. tipoff

Friday-Saturday, March 1, 2

TBA

WERT

Tuesday, February 26

Division II at Findlay

Van Wert vs. Bath – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. tipoff

Friday, March 1

Van Wert vs. Wauseon (if Van Wert wins Tuesday) – 5:45 p.m. pregame, 6:15 p.m. tipoff