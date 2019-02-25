WKSD/WERT tournament hoops lineup
Van Wert independent sports
Here are this week’s tournament basketball broadcast schedules for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. Schedules for Friday and Saturday will be announced later in the week.
WKSD
Tuesday, February 26
Division IV at Paulding
Lincolnview vs. Parkway – 5:40 p.m. pregame, 6:15 p.m. tipoff
Miller City vs. Wayne Trace – 8 p.m. tipoff
Division III at Elida
Paulding vs. Coldwater – 8 p.m. tipoff
Please note: this game will be available only via streaming at http://rdo.toGOVWC or by downloading the free app W.A.F.C.
Thursday, February 28
Division IV at Van Wert (girls)
Kalida vs. Wayne Trace – 7:20 p.m. pregame, 8 p.m. tipoff
Friday-Saturday, March 1, 2
TBA
WERT
Tuesday, February 26
Division II at Findlay
Van Wert vs. Bath – 6:30 p.m. pregame, 7 p.m. tipoff
Friday, March 1
Van Wert vs. Wauseon (if Van Wert wins Tuesday) – 5:45 p.m. pregame, 6:15 p.m. tipoff
