VW, L’view, C’view fall in sectional finals

Van Wert independent sports

Saturday was a tough day for Van Wert County’s girls’ basketball teams, as Lincolnview, Van Wert and Crestview lost in the sectional finals.

Delphos St. John’s 46 Lincolnview 28

DEFIANCE — Lincolnview struggled offensively during Saturday afternoon’s 46-28 loss to Delphos St. John’s in the Division IV sectional championship game at Defiance High School.

The Lady Lancers (8-16) were 10 of 41 from the floor and were held to single digits in each quarter, while Delphos St. John’s was 17 of 43 from the floor. Lincolnview enjoyed a 28-21 rebounding advantage.

The game was tied 9-9 at halftime and Delphos St. John’s led 16-12 at halftime. The Lady Blue Jays were able to extend the lead to eight, 28-20, by the end of the third quarter before outscoring Lincolnview 18-8 in the final period.

Paige Gaynier led all scorers with 14 points and Betty Vorst added 13. Lincolnview’s Adia Welch led the Lady Lancers with 10 and Lakin Brant chipped in with seven points and six rebounds. Welch and Brant are the lone seniors on the Lincolnview roster.

Delphos St. John’s (15-7) will play Ottoville in the Division IV district semifinals at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Van Wert High School.

Napoleon 47 Van Wert 24

MILLER CITY — Van Wert was unable to get on track offensively and fell to No. 1 seed Napoleon 47-24 in Division II sectional championship action at Miller City High School on Saturday.

The loss ended Van Wert’s season at 6-17.

The Lady Cougars trailed 11-2 after the first quarter and 23-9 at halftime, then Napoleon outscored Van Wert 17-7 in the third quarter to lead 40-16 entering the final period. The Lady Wildcats connected on seven three pointers during the game

Jerica Huebner was Van Wert’s leading scorer with nine points.

It was the final game for four Van Wert seniors – Reagan Priest, Abby Jackson, Sierra Shaffer and Alexis Metz.

Wayne Trace 52 Crestview 43

PAULDING — Lexi Gregory scored 22 points but it wasn’t enough as Crestview fell to Wayne Trace 52-43 in the Division IV sectional finals at Paulding High School on Saturday.

Seven of Gregory’s points came in the third quarter and the junior guard added seven more in the fourth quarter. Olivia Cunningham finished with 10 and Reagan Hammons scored eight points. Miriam Sinn led Wayne Trace with 16 points and Katrina Stoller also finished in double digits with 10. Claire Sinn added nine points for the Lady Raiders.

Wayne Trace led 10-8 after the first quarter and 21-15 at halftime, before outscoring the Lady Knights 17-13 in the third quarter to stretch the lead to nine, 37-28 entering the fourth quarter.

Crestview’s ended the season 15-7 and it was the final game for four seniors – Haley Speith, Codi Miller, Lizzie Bowen and Emma Bowen.

Wayne Trace (20-3) will face Kalida in the Division IV district semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Van Wert High School.