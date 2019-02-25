Schroeder wins 2019 ‘Ohio Has Talent!’

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Celina High School sophomore Lauren Jean Schroeder was the top winner of Saturday’s 12th annual “Ohio Has Talent!” competition/fundraiser held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

Celina High School sophomore Lauren Jean Schroeder holds up her hands in triumph after it was announced she was the winner of the 2019 “Ohio Has Talent!” competition on Saturday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

The event is sponsored by Community Health Professionals as a fundraiser for its hospice operation.

Schroeder, who played and sang Queen’s “Somebody to Love” to earn the top prize, has been singing most of her life. In addition to playing the piano, she also plays guitar. As the winner, the Celina native earned a $1,000 cash prize.

The second-place finisher is Connor Raines, a vocalist and guitarist who attends Bath Middle School in Allen County. Raines, who has been playing since he was 5 and singing since he was 8, takes home a $500 prize for his second-place finish.

Third-place in the competition went to Lindy Rindler, an eighth-grader who attends New Bremen Middle School. Rindler, who has been singing since she was very young and also enjoys acting as part of the Crescent Players theatre group, earned $250 for her third-place finish.

Honorable mention went to Aleiya Douglas of Fostoria and a dance trio from Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks studio that includes Emily Lichtle, Chloe Nielsen, and Alecta Baxter.

Others participating in the 2019 Ohio Has Talent! competition included Nathallie Alcime of New York; Nicole Baringer of Defiance; Erin Clune of St. Henry; Reagan Cox of Miller City; Crestview student Myia Etzler; Cedarville University professor Jason French; Katelyn Hanes of New Madison; Isabella Jo Harr of South Shore, Kentucky; Emma Rose Kyler, a Shawnee Middle School student; Isaac and Joscie LeFevre of Fort Recovery; the Mississinawa Valley Premier Taiko Drums, a Japanese drums group; Spencer Paquette, a Van Wert High School sophomore; Grace Truesdale, a home-school student from the Celina area; and Tess Vonderwell, a middle school student at Delphos St. John’s.

Craig Alix was emcee for the event.