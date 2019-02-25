Gas prices up at low end, under state avg.

VW independent/submitted information

The low gasoline price increased 13 cents from a week ago in Van Wert, but the high price remained the same as last week, and also under the state average as well.

The Murphy USA station in the Towne Center shopping center again had the lowest price at $2.14 a gallon, up from $2.01 a gallon on February 18. The Short Stop Sunoco station in the 700 block of East Main Street was second lowest at $2.15 a gallon, while both Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations, on North Washington and South Shannon streets, were selling gasoline at $2.16 a gallon on Monday morning.

The remaining six Van Wert stations, the Brookside Marathon on West Main, the Lassus Handy Dandy station in the 800 block of North Washington, the One Stop Shop Sunoco station in the 200 block of North Washington, and the Shell station and Casey’s General Store station, both on South Washington, were selling gasoline at $2.19 a gallon.

Gasoline prices in Ohio rose 9.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.32 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has increased 6.1 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.



Including the change locally during the past week, prices Sunday were 2.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 21.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 11.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 10.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



“Gasoline prices saw their biggest weekly jump of 2019 with the national average now at its highest point since mid-December as oil prices continue to advance, while such jumps are in line with expectations, that doesn’t make them any easier to digest,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Unfortunately, we’re likely in store for a continued March higher into March and even April as seasonal trends kick into high gear, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

“Average gas prices should remain lower than their year ago levels for now and the annual spring surge we see at gas pumps will likely not be as bad as we’ve seen in years past,” DeHaan added.