C’view senior earns academy appointment

VW independent/submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced that the U.S. Military Academy at West Point has extended an offer of appointment to Olivia Skelton of Convoy. Brown nominated Olivia for West Point.

Olivia is a senior at Crestview High School and is a member of the golf and softball teams. She was also offered an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Today’s students will be the next generation of military leaders, and I’m proud Olivia has been offered the opportunity to attend one of our nation’s prestigious service academies,” said Brown. “Olivia worked hard for this achievement and has demonstrated the leadership and commitment to service needed to represent our country and values. Her family and community should be proud of this honor.”

Each year, Brown nominates up to 10 students for each service academy requiring congressional recommendations, including the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy. A nomination does not guarantee acceptance into a service academy. The Academy’s Admissions Board ultimately decides who receives an appointment.

The nominations are based on the recommendation of a Service Academy Selection Advisory Committee, assembled by Brown. This committee — comprised of former academy graduates, active service members, veterans, parents of academy attendees, and community leaders from throughout the state — conducted rigorous interviews before selecting the final candidates.