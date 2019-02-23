Connie Sue (Gertz) Grossnickle

Connie Sue (Gertz) Grossnickle, 80, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born May 20, 1938, in Celina, the daughter of Carl and Verlie (Steele) Gertz, who both preceded her in death. On September 2, 1961, she married Robert Grossnickle and he survives in Van Wert.

Connie was formerly employed at Barr’s Department Store and Celina Mutual Insurance, both of Celina. Once married, she devoted herself as a homemaker, giving her love and energy to her children, baby-sitting many others, and eventually devoting herself to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Throughout the years, Connie was very involved with Mt. Tabor Church of God in Celina.

Other survivors include two daughters, Michelle (Brian) Etzler of Ohio City and Karlene (Bob) Priest of Van Wert; nine grandchildren;10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill (Joyce) Gertz of Mendon.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Darwin Dunten officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, and an hour prior to services Wednesday, both at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice or Mt. Tabor Church of God.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.