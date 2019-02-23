Bidlack bowls his way to State Tourney

Van Wert bowling coach Seth Blackmore and Nathan Bidlack (right) are all smiles after Bidlack qualified for this year’s Bowling State Tournament. The senior finished as the runner up with a 636 series (267, 213, 156) during Thursday’s Division II districts at Interstate Lanes in Rossford. “Nathan had a nice line and was able to be consistent with his mark,” Blackmore said. “I’m confident he has what it takes to bring home a state championship next weekend.” Bidlack will bowl at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. Teammate Troy Weeks finished with a 530 series. Photo submitted