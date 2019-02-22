WKSD/WERT updates hoops schedule

Here is the updated girls’ basketball sectional championship broadcast schedule for WKSD 99.7FM and WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. All games will air live.

Saturday, February 23

WKSD

Division IV at Defiance: Delphos St. John’s vs. Lincolnview, 12:25 p.m. pregame, 1 p.m. tipoff

Division IV at Defiance: Ottoville vs. Antwerp, 2:45 p.m. tipoff

Division III at Lincolnview: Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Paulding, 5:30 p.m. pregame, 6:15 p.m. tipoff

Division IV at Paulding: Wayne Trace vs. Crestview, 8 p.m. tipoff

WERT

Division II at Miller City: Napoleon vs. Van Wert, 5:45 p.m. pregame, 6:15 p.m. tipoff