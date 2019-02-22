Friday night basketball scoreboard
Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school basketball games.
Crestview and Columbus Grove finished as NWC co-champions, while Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Henry won outright WBL and MAC championships respectively. Wayne Trace and Hicksville shared the GMC title last Friday, the same night Kalida clinched the PCL championship.
NWC
Crestview 61 Columbus Grove 44
Paulding 56 Spencerville 49
Delphos Jefferson 65 Allen East 58
Bluffton 54 Ada 45
WBL
Van Wert 67 Defiance 58
Ottawa-Glandorf 69 Elida 66 (OT)
Shawnee 68 Celina 46
Wapakoneta 70 St. Marys Memorial 50
Kenton 72 Bath 52
MAC
St. Henry 56 Delphos St. John’s 42
Minster 76 Parkway 44
Coldwater 61 New Bremen 27
Marion Local 72 New Knoxville 40
Non-conference
Perry 58 Lincolnview 42
Wayne Trace 62 Ottoville 48
Leipsic 44 Fort Jennings 36
Kalida 40 Fairview 38
Hicksville 58 Miller City 45
TRAC
Lima Sr. 52 Toledo Whitmer 49
