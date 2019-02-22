Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Friday night’s area high school basketball games.

Crestview and Columbus Grove finished as NWC co-champions, while Ottawa-Glandorf and St. Henry won outright WBL and MAC championships respectively. Wayne Trace and Hicksville shared the GMC title last Friday, the same night Kalida clinched the PCL championship.

NWC

Crestview 61 Columbus Grove 44

Paulding 56 Spencerville 49

Delphos Jefferson 65 Allen East 58

Bluffton 54 Ada 45

WBL

Van Wert 67 Defiance 58

Ottawa-Glandorf 69 Elida 66 (OT)

Shawnee 68 Celina 46

Wapakoneta 70 St. Marys Memorial 50

Kenton 72 Bath 52

MAC

St. Henry 56 Delphos St. John’s 42

Minster 76 Parkway 44

Coldwater 61 New Bremen 27

Marion Local 72 New Knoxville 40

Non-conference

Perry 58 Lincolnview 42

Wayne Trace 62 Ottoville 48

Leipsic 44 Fort Jennings 36

Kalida 40 Fairview 38

Hicksville 58 Miller City 45

TRAC

Lima Sr. 52 Toledo Whitmer 49