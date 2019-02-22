Cowan wins weekly award

Van Wert High School cheerleader Avery Cowan is this week’s Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week. The senior, who was nominated by interim athletic director Ben Collins, has been a cheerleader for three seasons and also plays volleyball. Cowan is involved in a number of other activities, including National Honor Society, FCA and the upcoming VWHS musical. “Avery is a dedicated athlete and student,” cheerleading advisor Kenzie Ray said. “She is a fabulous leader and is especially good with the underclassman.” Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent