Wassenberg media exhibit entries sought

Call for entries! We all have something important to say! Say it with art.

This all media exhibit is open to artists 18 years and up and will be all about your visual interpretation of the word or meaning of the word “soapbox” or about a subject near and dear to your soapbox heart. Do you like to think literally? Why not make art having to do with actual soap or a box? Entry fee is $20 members $25 regular price. Art intake days are the following: February 22-23. A complete list of rules and instructions can be emailed info@wassenbergartcenter.org or call 419.238.6837

Professional artist Mike Huffman will be teaching acrylic painting classes at the Wassenberg Art Center beginning March 5.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Bring a group of friends and a project and come on in. We have staff on-hand to help you out. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage is open! We often feature quick and easy projects, which are posted on Facebook.

Pint Night! Thursday, March 28, 6-9 p.m. Premiere Beverage Company will be on hand to demonstrate craft beers from popular breweries such as Dark Horse and Founder’s Brewing Company. Music and art available.

Have you checked out our new art classes? Arm yourself with your paintbrush or pencil and join in. We promise, our art classes are painless.

Watercolor Class: Ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $45 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

Acrylic Painting with artist Mike Huffman New Class: March 5, 12,19, and 26: 6-8 p.m. Mike works in large, bold ways often addressing issues such as racism, discrimination and also celebrating the arts such as music. Huffman is Lima born and raised. He has exhibited both locally and nationally. He’s also an arts educator and has taught art at Bowling Green State University, The Ohio State University at Lima, and in middle and elementary schools in Lima’s public school system. He was the director of the Lima Arts and Magnet Programs from 1994 to 2007. In 2008, he received the Governor’s Award for Arts in Education. A list of materials will be available shortly. Fee: $60 Regular, $55 WAC member cost.

Elements of the Draw: Instructor Matt Temple. March 8, 14, 21, and 28: 6-8 p.m. Matt will demonstrate art techniques such as perspective, shading, pen and colored pencil techniques and more. Matt is a holds a degree in Fine Art from Defiance College and a degree in computer animation from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh and in addition to being the Wassenberg office manager has exhibit extensively in the region. His varied and strong rendering skills will help persons 14 years and up take their art game up a notch further. A list of materials will be available shortly. Fee: $60 Regular, $55 WAC member cost.

ArtReach: After school art classes: Ages 7-11: Tuesdays & Ages 12 and up Thursdays. 3:30-5 p.m.

Explore the Surface: Instructor Pat Rayman. May 3, 10, 17, 24, 10 a.m.-noon. (ages 18 and up) Learn multiple drawing techniques on various surfaces while learning composition and technique. Some of the surfaces we will be exploring are colored pencil on wood, scratchboard and pastels. Materials needed are: a sketchbook or drawing paper, drawing pencils, HB and 2B a black pen (fine or medium point) and colored pencils. $40 member price/$45 regular. Pat graduated from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art in New Jersey and the Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore. She taught elementary school art for 32 years, while staying current with workshops and teaching adults in varying art centers in the area.

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events, visit wassenbergartcenter.org. Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.