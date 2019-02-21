VW Manor earns top performance award

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Manor was recognized as a top performer by the American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA).

Each year, ACHCA awards the leaders of top-performing skilled nursing facilities across the country through its Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. Only 7 percent of facilities qualify for this award nationwide.

To be considered for the ACHCA Eli Pick Facility Leadership award, facilities must meet all of the following criteria:

The current administrator has been the administrator of record for the full calendar year

No survey (health, fire safety, and complaint) in the past three years with a citation above “E” in Scope and Severity

Occupancy of at least 80 percent, as defined by CMS Survey Report

Avoidance of Special Focus Facility status

At least two CMS four-quarter average QM score equal or better than the top quartile for the USA for eight select quality measures.

“It’s truly an accomplishment to be recognized by the ACHCA for this award,” said Van Wert Manor Administrator Jacque Welch. “My team continues to provide the most quality and compassionate care and service, and this is just another way that they are able to show their success in all that they do here at Van Wert Manor.”

Van Wert Manor has been a part of the community since 1970 through the tradition of caring. With the addition of assisted living apartments to Van Wert Manor’s facility, Van Wert Manor offers assisted living, transitional care and skilled nursing.

For more information about Van Wert Manor, call 419.238.6655.