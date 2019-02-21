Using shapes, angles, etc., in photography

It’s obvious that the average eye and a photographer’s eye are the same other than the usual differences in near or farsightedness, cataracts, and the like. So what does make a difference?

Patterns formed in the sand by water as it drains back into the sea recorded by Rex Dolby

I suggest that the difference lies not in the mechanics of seeing, but in the purpose of seeing. Most of us are focused on completing tasks or observing information that will help us move about in a safe way. The photographer does this too, but the difference may lie in the purpose of seeing when we are not as busy. I believe this is where most folks and photographers part company.

With or without their cameras, photographers consciously or unconsciously are actively observing their surroundings for interesting objects, shapes, colors, and events. They are evaluating angles of view, the interplay of light shadow and the effects of motion on the scene. A result of this observation is that the photographer sees more of the same world than others do.

Such observation not only results in capturing a moment or mood that didn’t impress or wasn’t witnessed by others, but also leads to a greater appreciation for this awesome world we live in. If that sounds like something you’d like to experience also, why not start by using a simple camera or phone and seek out views that interest you and record them for print or use for your computer’s wallpaper? It’s a start.

