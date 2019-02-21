United Way seeks annual funding requests

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County is accepting applications for program funding for the 2019 fiscal year. Programs must demonstrate that they are able to measurably influence specific Van Wert County indicators in the following categories:

Education – Helping children and youths reach their potential through education

Income – Promoting financial stability

Health – Improving people’s health

Basic Needs – Providing basic need services

Application period is March 1-29. To be eligible, an agency must be a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, maintain an organized, auditable and accurate system of accounting (by United Way standards), offer human service programs, and have an active volunteer board.

After application review and agency interviews, local United Way volunteers on the Admissions & Review committee will make funding recommendations to the United Way Board of Trustees in June 2019. Once approved by the board, agencies will receive notification.

Any organization wanting to fill out an application should go to the United Way of Van Wert County website at unitedwayvanwert.org, click “Resources” to download an interactive PDF application called “2019 Agency Application” or contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689. Applicants must download the application to a computer or thumb drive.

Applications are due to the United Way office no later than Friday, March 29. Applications may be emailed to unitedway109@gmail.com, dropped off during business hours at the United Way office from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday, or mailed to 136 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.